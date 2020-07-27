Official in NW China engages in saving wildlife for almost 10 years

Zhu Jiyong, a 39-year-old official at Jiayuguan forestry and grassland bureau, northwest China's Gansu province, has endeavored to help and save wild animals for almost 10 years.

Back in April 2011, an older resident came to the bureau and asked the staff workers to help save an injured owl. "I had little experience back then and merely fed the animal some medicine for inflammation but unfortunately didn't save it," Zhu said.

Struck by a sense of guilt, since then Zhu has referred to materials and books, learning knowledge about wild animals and accumulating experience. As no professional wildlife rescue agency has been established in the local area, he would work with pet hospitals to perform examinations and surgeries on the wild animals.

So far, Zhu has saved and treated 228 animals. Whenever he would hear of a wild animal in need of treatment, he would rush to the scene to carefully examine the animal and identify its disease. Along with performing the surgeries needed, he would also pay for the food and medicine for the animals.

According to Zhu, he has accumulated some experience in treating wild animals. For those with injuries, he would give them injections for tetanus and inflammation; for animals diagnosed with intestinal diseases, he would give them food and medicine on a regular basis every day.

After the animals have recovered, he usually releases them into the wild. If the animals couldn't heal completely and have difficulty living in nature, Zhu would try to send them to zoos.

Although the work is dirty, tiring and risky, often getting scratched by the animals, he never intends to give up. "I love animals and life, and I feel saving the animals is my responsibility," he said.