Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Tuesday, Jun 2, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

New regulation on wildlife protection takes effect in Beijing

(Xinhua)    10:19, June 02, 2020

BEIJING, June 1 (Xinhua) -- A new regulation on wild animal protection came into effect on Monday in Beijing.

The regulation stipulates that Beijing will ban hunting throughout the year and increase penalties for illegal activities, according to the Beijing Gardening and Greening Bureau.

"It is the most stringent local law on wildlife protection in Beijing's history and will provide a stronger legal guarantee for the city's wildlife protection," said Zhang Zhiming, an official with the bureau.

If the animals are under special state protection, the hunters will be fined between 5 and 20 times the value of the hunted animals. The hunters will face a fine of more than 5,000 yuan (about 700 U.S. dollars) and less than 20,000 yuan, even if they didn't catch anything.

In addition, the regulation includes the protection of land wildlife with important ecological, scientific and social value and strengthens the protection of wildlife habitats.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Xian Jiangnan, Liang Jun)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: Beijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York