Beijing allows public transport to operate at full capacity

(Xinhua)    09:37, July 26, 2020

As part of easing restrictions to control the COVID-19 epidemic, Beijing has allowed its buses and subways to operate at full capacity.

The passenger capacity of buses has been raised from 90 percent to 100 percent while that of subway is up from 80 percent to 100 percent, according to the Beijing Municipal Commission of Transport.

Wearing masks is compulsory on buses and subways, according to the commission.

Beijing reported no new COVID-19 cases Friday, which is the 19 consecutive day without a new infection.

On Monday, Beijing lowered its COVID-19 emergency response from level II to III after having reported no newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 for 14 consecutive days.

