Beijing issues new guidelines for reopening of sports venues

(Xinhua)    15:30, July 22, 2020

As Beijing lowered its emergency response to COVID-19 from level II to III, the city's Municipal Bureau of Sports on Tuesday issued new guidelines for the reopening of sports and fitness venues.

The guidelines include a capacity limit of 50 percent, and require customers to limit their exercise time to two hours, show their health code and measure body temperature at the entrance, and maintain social distancing inside the facilities.

The Bureau added that a safe social distance for swimming, skating and rollerskating is not less than five square meters, and that of other indoor sports is not less than four square meters.

Regular disinfection measures should be undertaken frequently in all areas, including toilets and public shower rooms, it added.

(Web editor: Wen Ying, Liang Jun)

