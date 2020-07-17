Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Friday, Jul 17, 2020
Beijing reports no new domestically transmitted COVID-19 cases

(Xinhua)    09:42, July 17, 2020

Beijing reported no new confirmed domestically transmitted COVID-19 cases Thursday, the municipal health commission said Friday.

This marked that the Chinese capital city had reported no new confirmed domestically transmitted COVID-19 cases for 11 consecutive days.

No asymptomatic cases or suspected cases were reported. A total of 10 patients were discharged from hospital after recovery on Thursday, the commission said in a daily report.

From June 11 to July 16, the city reported 335 confirmed domestically transmitted cases, of whom 158 were still hospitalized and 177 had been discharged from hospital after recovery. There were 17 asymptomatic cases still under medical observation, the commission said.

