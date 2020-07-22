Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Wednesday, Jul 22, 2020
Beijing allows sports events of less than 500 attendees in low-risk areas

(Xinhua)    10:35, July 22, 2020

As the city lowered its emergency response to COVID-19 from level II to III, the Beijing Municipal Bureau of Sports issued a notice on Tuesday that the city will gradually resume sporting events and open fitness venues.

According to the notice, sports events will not be held in middle and high risk level areas. Low-risk areas are allowed to hold sports events with fewer than 500 participants, including organizers and spectators. Sports events with more than 500 participants must be reviewed and evaluated by the local government under the epidemic prevention and control mechanism.

According to the requirements, no other international sports events will be held except for the test events of the Beijing Winter Olympic Games in 2020.

