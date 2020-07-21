Beijing cleared of medium-risk areas for COVID-19

Beijing has been cleared of medium-risk areas for COVID-19, with the last medium-risk area being downgraded to the low-risk category, a municipal health commission official said on Monday.

The city had reported no newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 for 14 consecutive days, and after appraisal, the Huaxiang Township in the district of Fengtai was downgraded to a low-risk area, Gao Xiaojun, spokesperson for the Beijing Municipal Health Commission, told a press briefing.

All the sub-districts and townships in the city are now in the low-risk category, Gao said.

As of Monday, Beijing lowered its COVID-19 emergency response from level II to III.

Starting on June 11, Beijing reported 335 confirmed COVID-19 cases linked to the Xinfadi wholesale market. By 3 p.m. Monday, 231 of the 335 cases had been discharged from hospital after recovery, while 104 were still hospitalized, Gao said, adding that there were no severe or critical cases.

Twelve asymptomatic cases were still under observation, he said.