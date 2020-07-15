Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Wednesday, Jul 15, 2020
Beijing reports no new domestically transmitted COVID-19 cases for 9th day

(Xinhua)    10:56, July 15, 2020

BEIJING, July 15 (Xinhua) -- Beijing reported no new confirmed domestically transmitted COVID-19 cases Tuesday, the municipal health commission said Wednesday.

This marked that the Chinese capital city had reported no new confirmed domestically transmitted COVID-19 cases for nine consecutive days.

No asymptomatic cases or suspected cases were reported. A total of 14 patients were discharged from hospital after recovery on Tuesday, the commission said in a daily report.

From June 11 to July 14, the city reported 335 confirmed domestically transmitted cases, of whom 191 were still hospitalized and 144 had been discharged from hospital after recovery. There were 18 asymptomatic cases still under medical observation, the commission said.

