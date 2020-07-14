Beijing reports no new domestically transmitted COVID-19 cases for 8th day

BEIJING, July 14 (Xinhua) -- Beijing reported no new confirmed domestically transmitted COVID-19 cases Monday, the municipal health commission said Tuesday.

This marked that the Chinese capital city had reported no new confirmed domestically transmitted COVID-19 cases for eight consecutive days.

No asymptomatic cases or suspected cases were reported. A total of 21 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery on Monday, the commission said in a daily report.

From June 11 to July 13, the city reported 335 confirmed domestically transmitted cases, of whom 205 were still hospitalized and 130 were discharged from hospitals after recovery. There were 18 asymptomatic cases still under medical observation, the commission said.