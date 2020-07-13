Beijing reports no new domestically transmitted COVID-19 cases for 7th day

BEIJING, July 13 (Xinhua) -- Chinese health authority said Monday that it received reports of eight new confirmed COVID-19 cases on the Chinese mainland Sunday, and all of them were imported.

No new suspected cases or deaths related to the disease were reported Sunday, the National Health Commission said in its daily report.

Of the eight cases, Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region reported four cases, Guangdong Province saw two cases, and Shanghai Municipality and Shandong Province each reported one imported case.

On Sunday, a total of 14 people were discharged from hospital after recovery.

As of Sunday, the overall confirmed cases on the mainland had reached 83,602, including 320 patients who were still being treated, with three in severe condition.

Altogether 78,648 people had been discharged after recovery, and 4,634 had died of the disease, the commission said.

With the eight new imported COVID-19 cases Sunday, the total number of imported cases was brought to 1,979. Of the imported cases, 1,893 had been discharged from hospital after recovery, and 86 remained hospitalized. No deaths from the imported cases had been reported.

The commission said seven people, including four from overseas, were still suspected of being infected with the virus.

According to the commission, 3,494 close contacts were still under medical observation after 538 people were discharged from medical observation Sunday.

Also on Sunday, six new asymptomatic cases, all from overseas, were reported on the mainland and no asymptomatic cases were re-categorized as confirmed ones.

The commission said 110 asymptomatic cases, including 85 from overseas, were still under medical observation.

By Sunday, 1,469 confirmed cases including seven deaths had been reported in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (SAR), 46 confirmed cases in the Macao SAR, and 451 in Taiwan including seven deaths.

A total of 1,214 patients in the Hong Kong SAR, 45 in the Macao SAR, and 438 in Taiwan had been discharged from hospitals after recovery.