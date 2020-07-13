Beijing reports no new COVID-19 case for seven straight days

Beijing recorded no new domestically transmitted COVID-19 case on Sunday for the seventh day in a row. The total number of cases stands at 335 since a cluster outbreak was discovered at Xinfadi market on June 11, the municipal health commission said on Monday.

Fourteen more patients recovered on Sunday, taking the total number of recoveries to 109.

Beijing also registered no new asymptomatic cases on Sunday, the municipal health commission added.

So far, 18 asymptomatic patients are under medical observation.