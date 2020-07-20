(Provided to People's Daily Online)

1st China Pu'er Tea Festival

From April 9 to 11, 1993, the 1st China Pu'er Tea Festival was held in Simao City with one branch meeting venue set at Pu'er County (current Ninger County). It saw participation of guests from a dozen of provinces and municipalities of China and from Japan, South Korea, Thailand, the US and Myanmar, and the organization of colorful economic, trade and cultural exchange activities, including the China Pu'er Tea International Symposium, the China Ancient Tea Tree Heritage Protection Seminar and the Exhibition of Works of the Chinese Stamp Designers.

2nd China Pu'er Tea Festival

The 2nd China Pu'er Tea Festival, hosted from April 16 to 18, 1995 in Simao City, set up a commodity exhibition and sales market at the Minzu Street where 9 counties and 1 city dispatched 142 enterprises to attend, thus exhibiting and selling more than 200 kinds of local products, organized the large-scale theatrical performance entitled "Song of Pu'er Tea" to demonstrate the charm of Pu'er tea, launched the tour routes to the Lancang Jingmai tea plantation of more than 1,000 years old and with an area of over 10,000 mu and to Simao Port as well, and arranged tea art shows, tea-picking songs in antiphonal style and other wonderful programs.

3rd China Pu'er Tea Festival

The 3rd China Pu'er Tea Festival was held from February 26 to 28, 1997 in Simao City, during which, the 2nd China Pu'er Tea International Symposium was convened; delegates from developed areas in East China and in coastal regions took part in development of Simao tea, forest and other raw material resources, becoming a highlight of economic cooperation of the tea festival; exhibition and performance on tea art, songs and dances and customs by minority nationalities were present for guests to enable them to understand the colorful national culture; and the Annals of Simao Region launched its release and initial issuance.