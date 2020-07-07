Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Tuesday, Jul 7, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

Twin pandas charm Berlin zoo

(Ecns.cn)    10:57, July 07, 2020

File photo taken in April, 2020, shows the two giant panda cubs "Meng Yuan" and "Meng Xiang" at the Zoologischer Garten zoo in Berlin. The Berlin panda Meng Meng gave birth to twins on August 31, 2019. The COVID-19 pandemic has not impacted bamboo supplies for pandas, and the four pandas at the Berlin Zoo are all in healthy condition. Panda twins Meng Yuan and Meng Xiang are both around 22 kilograms in weight. (Photo provided to China News Service)

File photo taken in April, 2020, shows the two giant panda cubs "Meng Yuan" and "Meng Xiang" at the Zoologischer Garten zoo in Berlin. The Berlin panda Meng Meng gave birth to twins on August 31, 2019. The COVID-19 pandemic has not impacted bamboo supplies for pandas, and the four pandas at the Berlin Zoo are all in healthy condition. Panda twins Meng Yuan and Meng Xiang are both around 22 kilograms in weight. (Photo provided to China News Service)

File photo taken in April, 2020, shows the giant panda "Meng Meng" and panda cub "Meng Xiang" at the Zoologischer Garten zoo in Berlin. The Berlin panda Meng Meng gave birth to twins on August 31, 2019. The COVID-19 pandemic has not impacted bamboo supplies for pandas, and the four pandas at the Berlin Zoo are all in healthy condition. Panda twins Meng Yuan and Meng Xiang are both around 22 kilograms in weight. (Photo provided to China News Service)

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)
(Web editor: Liang Jun, Bianji)

Add your comment

Most Read

Hot News

We Recommend

Photos

prev next
Links: Beijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York