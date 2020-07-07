Twin pandas charm Berlin zoo

File photo taken in April, 2020, shows the two giant panda cubs "Meng Yuan" and "Meng Xiang" at the Zoologischer Garten zoo in Berlin. The Berlin panda Meng Meng gave birth to twins on August 31, 2019. The COVID-19 pandemic has not impacted bamboo supplies for pandas, and the four pandas at the Berlin Zoo are all in healthy condition. Panda twins Meng Yuan and Meng Xiang are both around 22 kilograms in weight. (Photo provided to China News Service)

File photo taken in April, 2020, shows the two giant panda cubs "Meng Yuan" and "Meng Xiang" at the Zoologischer Garten zoo in Berlin. The Berlin panda Meng Meng gave birth to twins on August 31, 2019. The COVID-19 pandemic has not impacted bamboo supplies for pandas, and the four pandas at the Berlin Zoo are all in healthy condition. Panda twins Meng Yuan and Meng Xiang are both around 22 kilograms in weight. (Photo provided to China News Service)

File photo taken in April, 2020, shows the giant panda "Meng Meng" and panda cub "Meng Xiang" at the Zoologischer Garten zoo in Berlin. The Berlin panda Meng Meng gave birth to twins on August 31, 2019. The COVID-19 pandemic has not impacted bamboo supplies for pandas, and the four pandas at the Berlin Zoo are all in healthy condition. Panda twins Meng Yuan and Meng Xiang are both around 22 kilograms in weight. (Photo provided to China News Service)