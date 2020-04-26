Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Sunday, Apr 26, 2020
Shanghai Int'l Flower Show kicks off

(Xinhua)    10:47, April 26, 2020

Photo taken on April 25, 2020 shows blooming lupin flowers during the Shanghai International Flower Show 2020 at Shanghai Botanical Garden in east China's Shanghai. The one-month show kicked off in Shanghai on Saturday. (Xinhua/Zhang Jiansong)


