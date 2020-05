Aerial photo taken on Jan. 5, 2019 shows a road in Yaogao Village of Gandong Township, Rongshui Miao Autonomous County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. China has targeted eradicating absolute poverty in 2020. As a Chinese saying goes: "If you want to get rich, you must first build roads." The country built and improved 290,000 km of roads in rural areas in 2019, enabling more than 9,400 more villages to have access to passenger coaches. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)