Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Sunday, Jul 19, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

China to add 4,400 km rail lines this year

(Xinhua)    15:48, July 19, 2020

China is expected to launch new rail lines totaling 4,400 km this year as the country steps up infrastructure investment to shore up the economy, the China State Railway Group said.

Among the new lines, high-speed rail lines are expected to reach 2,300 km this year, the company said.

China has accelerated the resumption of railway projects amid control of the COVID-19 epidemic, with fixed-asset investment in railways reaching 325.8 billion yuan (about 46.51 billion U.S. dollars) in the first half of this year (H1), up 1.2 percent year on year, the company said.

The country has vowed to increase effective investment this year to support the economy, ramping up investments in new infrastructures, new urbanization initiatives and major projects.

China's fixed-asset investment went down 3.1 percent year on year in H1, narrowing from the 6.3-percent decline in the first five months, data from the National Bureau of Statistics showed.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Kou Jie, Bianji)

Add your comment

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: Beijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York