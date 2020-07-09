5-yuan banknote of fifth RMB series (2020 edition) coming soon!

The People's Bank of China (PBOC) is scheduled to issue the 5-yuan banknote of the fifth RMB series (2020 edition) from November 5, 2020.

The front of the 5-yuan banknote (source: People’s Daily)

In the 5-yuan banknote of the fifth RMB series (2020 edition), many elements remain the same as those of the 5-yuan banknote of the fifth RMB series (2005 edition), including the specifications, main patterns, main colors, PBOC bank name, national emblem, Braille denomination mark, Hanyu pinyin and minority languages. The 2020 edition optimizes the paper structure and enhances the overall anti-counterfeit features.

The back of the 5-yuan banknote (source: People’s Daily)

According to PBOC, the 2020 edition 5-yuan banknote will circulate with equal value as the previous 5-yuan banknotes. The news caught the attention of many netizens, with some commenting humorously: “Mobile payment is so convenient now, we haven't touched banknotes for a long time. Can you give us some new 5-yuan banknotes for collection?”