Committee for safeguarding national security of HKSAR convenes first meeting

The Committee for Safeguarding National Security of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) convenes its first meeting in Hong Kong, south China, July 6, 2020. (Xinhua)

HONG KONG, July 6 (Xinhua) -- The Committee for Safeguarding National Security of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) convened its first meeting on Monday, according to a statement of the HKSAR government.

All the members of the committee attended the meeting, including its chair Carrie Lam, who is also the chief executive of the HKSAR, and the national security adviser to the committee appointed by the central government sat in on the meeting.

The committee was established on Friday in accordance with stipulations of the Law of the People's Republic of China on Safeguarding National Security in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region. Its members include Chief Secretary for Administration Matthew Cheung, Financial Secretary Paul Chan and Secretary for Justice Teresa Cheng.

Secretary for Security John Lee, Commissioner of Police Tang Ping-keung, Deputy Commissioner of Police Edwina Lau, Director of Immigration Au Ka-wang, Commissioner of Customs and Excise Hermes Tang, and Director of the Chief Executive's Office Chan Kwok-ki are also members of the committee. Chan Kwok-ki serves as the secretary-general of the committee.

Luo Huining, director of the Liaison Office of the Central People's Government in the HKSAR, has been appointed as the national security adviser of the committee, who, as stipulated in the national security law, provides advice on matters relating to the duties and functions of the committee in safeguarding national security.

The committee should analyze and assess developments in relation to safeguarding national security in the HKSAR, make work plans and formulate policies, advance the development of the related legal system and enforcement mechanisms, and coordinate major work and significant operations.

The work of the committee should not be interfered with by any institution, organization or individual in the HKSAR, according to the law. Information relating to the work of the committee will not be disclosed, and decisions made by the committee are not amenable to judicial review.