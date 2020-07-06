Rumors about national security law for HKSAR, debunked (8)

BEIJING, July 5 (Xinhua) -- Some U.S. and Western politicians have recently made false accusations against the Law of the People's Republic of China on Safeguarding National Security in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR). Here are one of the rumors they spread, and the facts.

Rumor: No meaningful consultation over the legislation on safeguarding national security in Hong Kong was held with the people in Hong Kong. Therefore, the legislation lacks public support.

Facts:

-- In drafting the law, the central authorities and relevant departments had solicited through various means and channels opinions and suggestions from the HKSAR chief executive and other principal officials of the HKSAR government, the president of the Legislative Council, representatives from the legal community of Hong Kong, members of the HKSAR Basic Law Committee of the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee, national lawmakers and political advisors, etc. In the revision and refinement of the draft, the views and suggestions from the HKSAR government were carefully studied, and Hong Kong's actual conditions were fully considered.

-- Relevant departments of the central authorities held 12 symposiums in Hong Kong, at which representatives from, among others, the political, legal, business, financial, educational, scientific, cultural, religious, youth and labor sectors as well as social and local organizations in Hong Kong candidly expressed their opinions. The Liaison Office of the Central People's Government in the HKSAR received more than 200 written opinions from 36 Hong Kong deputies to the NPC and 190 Hong Kong members of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference in a short period of time.

-- The relevant NPC decision received support from representatives of all sectors in Hong Kong immediately after its release. Nearly 3 million people in Hong Kong have signed a petition in support of the enactment of the law.