Rumors about national security law for HKSAR, debunked (9)

(Xinhua)    08:55, July 06, 2020

BEIJING, July 5 (Xinhua) -- Some U.S. and Western politicians have recently made false accusations against the Law of the People's Republic of China on Safeguarding National Security in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR). Here are one of the rumors they spread, and the facts.

Rumor: The legislation on safeguarding national security in Hong Kong marks the end of "one country, two systems" and deprives Hong Kong of its high degree of autonomy.

Facts:

-- Article 1 of the law reaffirms the commitment to "one country, two systems" under which Hong Kong people administer Hong Kong with a high degree of autonomy. The goal of this legislation is to close the critical loophole in national security in Hong Kong, cement the foundation of "one country," and provide maximum safeguard for Hong Kong to harness the strengths of "two systems" on the basis of upholding "one country."

-- The enacted legislation will not affect the rights and freedoms enjoyed by Hong Kong residents under the law. It will not affect the HKSAR's independent judicial power, including that of final adjudication. There will be no change to the policy of "one country, two systems," the capitalist system, the high degree of autonomy, or the legal system of the HKSAR.

