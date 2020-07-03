Committee for Safeguarding National Security of HKSAR established

HONG KONG, July 3 (Xinhua) -- The Committee for Safeguarding National Security of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) was established on Friday as required by the national security law, a HKSAR government spokesperson said.

In accordance with stipulations of the Law of the People's Republic of China on Safeguarding National Security in the HKSAR, the committee is chaired by the HKSAR chief executive Carrie Lam.

Lau Chi-wai, on the nomination by Lam, was sworn in as the deputy commissioner of police and the head of the department of the Hong Kong Police Force for safeguarding national security.

Members of the committee include the Chief Secretary for Administration, the Financial Secretary, the Secretary for Justice, the Secretary for Security, the Commissioner of Police, the Deputy Commissioner of Police, the Director of Immigration, the Commissioner of Customs and Excise and the Director of the Chief Executive's Office.

On Thursday, the director of the chief executive's office Chan Kwok-ki was sworn in as the secretary general of the Committee for Safeguarding National Security of the HKSAR.