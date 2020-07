BEIJING, July 2 (Xinhua) -- The State Council on Thursday appointed Chan Kwok-ki as secretary-general of the Committee for Safeguarding National Security of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR).

In accordance with stipulations of the Law of the People's Republic of China on Safeguarding National Security in the HKSAR, Chan was appointed upon nomination by HKSAR Chief Executive Carrie Lam.