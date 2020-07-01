HKSAR national security law to boost "one country, two systems" practice: official

BEIJING, July 1 (Xinhua) -- The law on safeguarding national security in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) will help the practice of "one country, two systems" go steady and far, a Chinese official said Wednesday.

The new law fully complies with the "one country, two systems" principle and perfectly combines adhering to "one country" and respecting the differences between "two systems," said Zhang Xiaoming, deputy director of the Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office of the State Council, at a press conference.

To some extent, the law is aimed at correcting deviations from the right track of "one country, two systems" that occurred in the HKSAR, Zhang said.

"No one cherishes 'one country, two systems' more than us, and no one understands its true essence better than us," he said, noting that no country would ignore the constant occurrence of crimes endangering its security.

He also stressed that enacting a law on safeguarding national security in a local administrative region is entirely an internal affair of China.