BEIJING, July 5 (Xinhua) -- Some U.S. and Western politicians have recently made false accusations against the Law of the People's Republic of China on Safeguarding National Security in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR). Here are one of the rumors they spread, and the facts.

Rumor: The legislation on safeguarding national security in Hong Kong will jeopardize Hong Kong's prosperity and stability.

Facts:

-- Since the turbulence over proposed legislative amendments last June, the "Hong Kong independence" groups and violent terrorist acts have dealt a heavy blow to Hong Kong's rule of law, economy and livelihood. The city's business environment and international image have also been severely damaged. The legislation is designed precisely to reverse that situation. After its adoption, the National People's Congress decision on national security legislation for Hong Kong received explicit support from many Hong Kong-based foreign-invested corporations.

-- No international financial center will see its business environment undermined by the enforcement of a national security legislation. A recent survey by the American Chamber of Commerce in Hong Kong shows that more than 70 percent of companies don't have plans to move capital, assets, or business operations from Hong Kong, and more than 60 percent of the respondents personally don't consider leaving the city.

-- The Macao SAR passed its national security legislation in 2009 in accordance with Article 23 of its Basic Law. From 2009 to 2019, Macao's GDP soared by 153 percent, its number of tourists increased by 81 percent, and its overall unemployment rate dropped to a 10-year low.