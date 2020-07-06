Oldest COVID-19-infected doctor goes back to work in Wuhan

On July 1, 82-year-old respiratory expert Zhang Hewu from Wuhan Pulmonary Hospital, the oldest doctor to become infected with COVID-19 in Wuhan, the previous virus epicenter in China, began patrolling the ward in his hospital. The senior doctor also kept his own medical records for medical workers to refer to.

Catching the disease is a rare experience for Zhang, and he realised that he had to learn everything he could about the virus.

Zhang was infected with the novel coronavirus in January. It was something he had not expected, as he had been exercising a great deal for years.

After being hospitalized, Zhang told his colleagues not to put him on a respirator and save the medical resources for younger patients who needed them more.

Thanks to the staff’s all-out efforts to treat him, Zhang’s situation eventually improved.

After that, Zhang became the busiest patient in the ward. According to one of his students, the senior doctor read books to learn about the virus on his bed every day.

Being internet illiterate, Zhang asked his son and grandson to send the latest research results on COVID-19 to him so that he could keep up to date. He even volunteered to take part in a trial for a new cure.

In late April, Zhang tested negative for COVID-19. In mid-June, he was able to breathe independently.

