Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Friday, Jul 3, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

China demands faster turnaround time for COVID-19 test results

(Xinhua)    09:36, July 03, 2020

BEIJING, July 2 (Xinhua) -- China has requested its medical institutions to cut the turnaround time for COVID-19 nucleic acid test results to a maximum of 24 hours, according to an official circular released on Thursday.

Efforts should be made to ensure that fever clinic patients get their test results within six hours, said the circular, adding that four hours are preferred.

Other outpatients, inpatients, and their caretakers are expected to receive test results within 12 hours, while those who test of their own volition should expect to have their results back within 24 hours, according to the circular, which was released by the State Council through its Joint Prevention and Control Mechanism committee.

Medical institutions are also asked to take measures to promote mutual recognition of COVID-19 test results, and standardize their reporting formats, according to the circular.

Test reports shall be made available via self-help printing, online checking, and express delivery, it added.

The circular also urged local authorities to take stock of their nucleic acid testing resources, beef up testing capacities, and make contingency plans to guard against a re-emergence of outbreaks.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: He Zhuoyan, Bianji)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: Beijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York