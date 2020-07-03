China sees more patients recovering from COVID-19: official

BEIJING, July 3 (Xinhua) -- A total of 60 COVID-19 patients have been cured and discharged from hospitals during the past week in China, 46 percent more than the previous week, a health official said Friday.

Altogether 78,499 people had been discharged after recovery, said Hu Qiangqiang, a spokesperson for the National Health Commission, at a press conference.

According to the commission's daily report, 12 people were discharged on Thursday from hospitals after recovery.

Hu stressed further regular prevention and control measures, calling for efforts to improve treatment and cure more COVID-19 patients.