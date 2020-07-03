Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Friday, Jul 3, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

China sees more patients recovering from COVID-19: official

(Xinhua)    15:59, July 03, 2020

BEIJING, July 3 (Xinhua) -- A total of 60 COVID-19 patients have been cured and discharged from hospitals during the past week in China, 46 percent more than the previous week, a health official said Friday.

Altogether 78,499 people had been discharged after recovery, said Hu Qiangqiang, a spokesperson for the National Health Commission, at a press conference.

According to the commission's daily report, 12 people were discharged on Thursday from hospitals after recovery.

Hu stressed further regular prevention and control measures, calling for efforts to improve treatment and cure more COVID-19 patients.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: He Zhuoyan, Bianji)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: Beijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York