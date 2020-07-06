China sends humanitarian aid to Kazakhstan to fight COVID-19

NUR-SULTAN, July 5 (Xinhua) -- A new batch of humanitarian assistance sent from the Chinese government arrived at the Almaty International Airport on Saturday night to help Kazakhstan fight against COVID-19.

The medical assistance includes 50,000 testing kits, 600,000 surgical masks, 70,000 protective glasses, 150,000 pairs of medical gloves, 30,000 protective gowns and 1,000 thermometers, according to the Kazakh Foreign Ministry.

The supplies will be delivered to medical institutions in priority.

Kazakhstan has recorded 1,452 new coronavirus cases over the past day, bringing the total confirmed cases to 47,171.

The Central Asian country lifted the state of emergency on May 11 and reimposed two-week quarantine measures on Sunday to curb the epidemic.