Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Monday, Jun 22, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

Beijing’s Daxing district builds nine gas film labs to test COVID-19

(People's Daily Online)    13:31, June 22, 2020
Beijing’s Daxing district builds nine gas film labs to test COVID-19

Nine newly built labs to carry out nucleic acid tests have begun operation on June 22. Using gas films as a roof, the facilities are capable of testing more than 10,000 nucleic acid samples per day.

The labs, each with a height of three meters and covering 65 square meters, were built on a basketball court in the city’s Daxing district.

Compared with a traditional lab, it is much faster to build a lab with gas films, as it takes only 50 minutes to inflate the gas films used to build one lab.

Each of the testing labs is equipped with seven homemade automated test devices, which can handle 96 samples at one time. In addition, the biosafety level 2 laboratories offer maximum prevention of cross-infection.

Beijing’s Xicheng district is also planning to build such labs to improve its testing capacity.


【1】【2】【3】【4】【5】【6】【7】【8】

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)
(Web editor: Hongyu, Bianji)

Add your comment

Most Read

Hot News

We Recommend

Photos

prev next

Related reading

Links: Beijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York