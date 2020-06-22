Beijing’s Daxing district builds nine gas film labs to test COVID-19

Nine newly built labs to carry out nucleic acid tests have begun operation on June 22. Using gas films as a roof, the facilities are capable of testing more than 10,000 nucleic acid samples per day.

The labs, each with a height of three meters and covering 65 square meters, were built on a basketball court in the city’s Daxing district.

Compared with a traditional lab, it is much faster to build a lab with gas films, as it takes only 50 minutes to inflate the gas films used to build one lab.

Each of the testing labs is equipped with seven homemade automated test devices, which can handle 96 samples at one time. In addition, the biosafety level 2 laboratories offer maximum prevention of cross-infection.

Beijing’s Xicheng district is also planning to build such labs to improve its testing capacity.