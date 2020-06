BEIJING, June 22 (Xinhua) -- Beijing reported nine newly confirmed domestically-transmitted COVID-19 cases, two suspected cases and five asymptomatic cases Sunday, the municipal health commission said Monday.

From June 11 to 21, Beijing had reported 236 confirmed domestically-transmitted cases, all of whom were receiving treatment in hospitals.

Meanwhile, there were 22 asymptomatic cases still under medical observation, and one imported case hospitalized in Beijing, the commission said.