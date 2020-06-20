Ethiopian foreign minister calls for boosting China-Africa anti-COVID-19 solidarity

ADDIS ABABA, June 19 (Xinhua) -- The Ethiopian Minister of Foreign Affairs, Gedu Andargachew on Friday called for boosting China-Africa solidarity in fighting against the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a press statement, Andargachew said solidarity between Africa and China can overcome the socio-economic challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic and chart out a better way forward.

Andargachew made the remarks during the High-Level Video Conference on Belt and Road (B&R) International Cooperation held on Thursday. "Ethiopia appreciates China for successfully curbing the spread of the COVID-19 disease and for its unyielding support to Ethiopia's fight against the scourge," he said.

"Ethiopia hopes the B&R conference would create opportunities for concerted efforts in containing, mitigating and defeating the global threat from the pandemic that has severely affected developing countries," said the statement.

Andargachew also called on the Chinese government to continue with support to Ethiopia to help the east African country withstand the economic shock associated with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ethiopia's confirmed COVID-19 cases reached 3,954 after 195 new COVID-19 positive cases were confirmed, the Ethiopian Ministry of Health said on Thursday.

The ministry also disclosed that two COVID-19 patients succumbed to the disease on Thursday, eventually bringing the total number of COVID-19 related deaths in the east African country to 65.

The conference was held with the aim of bolstering multilateralism and international cooperation against COVID-19.

The conference also aimed to advance high quality B&R cooperation between China and African countries.