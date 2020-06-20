China's top legislature closes standing committee session

BEIJING, June 20 (Xinhua) -- The Standing Committee of the National People's Congress (NPC), China's top legislature, closed its legislative session Saturday, adopting the law on administrative discipline for government employees, and revisions to the archives law and the law on the people's armed police force.

President Xi Jinping signed presidential orders to promulgate the laws.

The closing meeting was presided over by Li Zhanshu, chairman of the NPC Standing Committee, and attended by 160 NPC Standing Committee members.

Lawmakers voted to approve a decision on joining the Arms Trade Treaty, and the central government's final accounts for 2019. They also adopted resolutions on personnel matters.

Before the closing meeting, Li presided over a meeting of the Council of Chairpersons of the NPC Standing Committee.