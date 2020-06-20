Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Saturday, Jun 20, 2020
Major chain supermarket in Beijing makes efforts to guarantee stable food supply

(Xinhua)    14:26, June 20, 2020

A van loaded with vegetables arrives at a CSF supermarket in Haidian District of Beijing, capital of China, at 5:55 on June 17, 2020. Multiple dealers and supermarkets in Beijing have increased vegetable stock to guarantee supplies, after the main Xinfadi market was suspended on June 13 due to report of new COVID-19 cases. Among them, the CSF Market, one of the major chain supermarkets in Beijing, has made great efforts in allocating and transporting the supplies. The Market purchases vegetables directly from the planting base in Handan of Hebei Province and transports them to Beijing the very night. In about 24 ours, the vegetables are put on shelves for sale in a store of the supermarket in Haidian District. (Xinhua/Chen Zhonghao)


