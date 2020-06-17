Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Wednesday, Jun 17, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

Beijing's major parks further limit visitors

(Xinhua)    20:14, June 17, 2020

BEIJING, June 17 (Xinhua) -- Beijing's 11 municipal parks and the Museum of Chinese Gardens and Landscape Architecture have limited visitor numbers to no more than 30 percent of their total capacity, local authorities said Wednesday.

The decision was announced after the city strengthened disease prevention and control measures in response to the resurgence of domestically transmitted COVID-19 cases.

The parks and the museum have also shut down indoor exhibition halls and will continue to require online reservations for tours, according to the Beijing Municipal Administration Center of Parks.

A spokesperson of the administration center said visitors must undergo temperature screening, show health code upon arrival, and wear masks during their visit.

Beijing reported 31 newly confirmed domestically transmitted COVID-19 cases and six new asymptomatic cases Tuesday, the municipal health commission said Wednesday.

The city upgraded its emergency response to COVID-19 from level III to II starting Tuesday.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: He Zhuoyan, Bianji)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: Beijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York