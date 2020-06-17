Beijing's major parks further limit visitors

BEIJING, June 17 (Xinhua) -- Beijing's 11 municipal parks and the Museum of Chinese Gardens and Landscape Architecture have limited visitor numbers to no more than 30 percent of their total capacity, local authorities said Wednesday.

The decision was announced after the city strengthened disease prevention and control measures in response to the resurgence of domestically transmitted COVID-19 cases.

The parks and the museum have also shut down indoor exhibition halls and will continue to require online reservations for tours, according to the Beijing Municipal Administration Center of Parks.

A spokesperson of the administration center said visitors must undergo temperature screening, show health code upon arrival, and wear masks during their visit.

Beijing reported 31 newly confirmed domestically transmitted COVID-19 cases and six new asymptomatic cases Tuesday, the municipal health commission said Wednesday.

The city upgraded its emergency response to COVID-19 from level III to II starting Tuesday.