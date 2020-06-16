Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Tuesday, Jun 16, 2020
Beijing disinfects 276 farm produce markets amid COVID-19 fears

(Xinhua)    13:39, June 16, 2020

BEIJING, June 16 (Xinhua) -- Beijing has disinfected 276 farm produce markets and closed 11 such underground and semi-underground markets as of 6 a.m. Tuesday to better curb the spread of the novel coronavirus, Chen Yankai, deputy director of the municipal market supervision bureau, told a press conference on Tuesday.

A total of 33,173 catering service providers have also been disinfected, Chen added.

Beijing has strengthened community-level disease prevention and control in response to the resurgence of domestically transmitted COVID-19 cases, most of which were related to Xinfadi, a large wholesale market for fruit, vegetables and meat, in southwestern Beijing's Fengtai District.

The city reported 106 confirmed domestically transmitted COVID-19 cases from June 11 to 15.

