Beijing conducts nucleic acid tests on around 356,000 people

(Xinhua)    20:14, June 17, 2020

BEIJING, June 17 (Xinhua) -- Beijing has conducted nucleic acid tests on around 356,000 people as efforts to contain the resurgence of domestically transmitted COVID-19 cases continue, local authorities said Wednesday.

Since June 13, people working in the wholesale market from where initial cases emerged, residents in nearby communities, people who visited the market, and workers in farm produce markets across the city have undergone nucleic acid tests, according to Zhang Qiang, an official with the Beijing municipal committee of the Communist Party of China.

Beijing reported 31 newly confirmed domestically transmitted COVID-19 cases and six new asymptomatic cases on Tuesday.

(Web editor: He Zhuoyan, Bianji)

