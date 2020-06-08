World Oceans Day

A pod of dolphins swim freely in the ocean
This is their beloved home
Countless animals and plants thrive in the oceans
The oceans are cradles of life
and the heart of our blue planet
Cherish marine resources
Protect marine biodiversity
Trump threatens use of military force to put out 'riots'
Xi says China ready to work with Germany, EU to create more…
Domestic coronavirus vaccines perform well in clinical tria…
Highlights of Ambassador Cui Tiankai's Op-ed on HKSAR natio…
U.S. sanction game reveals its addiction to supremacy