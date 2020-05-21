Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Thursday, May 21, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

Chinese premier stresses protection of biodiversity

(Xinhua)    08:37, May 21, 2020

BEIJING, May 20 (Xinhua) -- Premier Li Keqiang on Wednesday called for further efforts to implement major biodiversity protection projects and to enhance awareness of protecting wildlife resources in society.

Biodiversity is an important foundation for the survival and development of humanity, and for the harmonious coexistence between man and nature, Li said in a written instruction to a publicity campaign for the upcoming International Day for Biological Diversity, which falls on May 22.

In recent years, China has worked out a series of protective measures and policies on biodiversity protection, and has achieved notable results in this regard. The achievements have received wide recognition, Li noted.

The premier urged for more work to be done to improve laws and regulations, implement major biodiversity protection projects, protect wildlife resources in a down-to-earth manner and build a natural reserve system with national parks as the theme.

He also called for more efforts to further raise public awareness of protecting wildlife resources, and increase international exchange and cooperation to contribute to global biodiversity protection.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: He Zhuoyan, Bianji)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: Beijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York