China improves ecological quality of vegetation 2000-2019: report

BEIJING, May 7 (Xinhua) -- China Meteorological Administration has issued a national ecological and meteorological report saying that the country witnessed the improvement of ecological quality of vegetation from 2000 to 2019, according to China Science Daily on Thursday.

The report showed that meteorological disasters including drought, typhoons, and floods brought overall light influence on the vegetation growth of China. Grassland, forests and field crops were benefited to grow.

The ecological quality of vegetation index reached 67.6 in 2019, with a 6.1 percent improvement over the years, the study showed.

From 2000 to 2019, 93 percent and 80.6 percent of the country's areas experienced annual average temperature rise, and an annual precipitation increase. The sound hydrothermal condition, with promoted ecological protection and restoration, boosted the development of the ecological quality of vegetation.

Since 2000, the national vegetation net primary productivity has improved annually by 3.6 grams of carbon for each square meter. The average annual increase in vegetation coverage was 0.25 percent.

For northern regions, the vegetation coverage made the earth’s surface more resistant to wind erosion. Highly dusty and easily dusty land areas reduced from 48.1 percent in 2000 to 41.9 percent in 2019, while lightly and not easily dusty areas rose from 30.3 percent to 39.6 percent.