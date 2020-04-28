China launches campaigns to improve environmental sanitation

BEIJING, April 27 (Xinhua) -- China has issued a circular demanding improvement of environmental sanitation conditions in both urban and rural areas to support epidemic prevention and control.

Urban places, including agricultural markets and old residential areas, were targeted by the campaigns. Efforts should be focused on dirty, disorderly, and unsanitary regions to cut off the transmission of diseases, said the circular issued by the General Office of the Central Commission for Guiding Cultural and Ethical Progress.

The roads, drinking water facilities and toilets in rural areas should also be improved, the circular said.

It also stressed strengthening health education in schools and popularizing epidemic-prevention knowledge.