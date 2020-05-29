“Ferryboat village doctor" dedicated to serving local community in Guizhou

Long Guangqing, a 50-year-old medical worker who lives in Shuangyao village in Qiandongnan Miao and Dong autonomous prefecture of Southwest China's Guizhou province, has become known as the “Ferryboat village doctor" as he provides medical services to villagers on both sides of the mountain by taking a ferry all year round.

In addition to making on-call door-to-door diagnoses, Long Guangqing also gives monthly health check-ups to the villagers on both sides of the river and sets up health records for each of them.

Every time Long Guangqing ferries across the river, he will bring more widely used medicine, and occasionally take along daily necessities for villagers, in order to make their lives as easy as possible.

Over the years, Long Guangqing has done his best to serve the local community and has been well recognized for his efforts.

"As long as I can contribute a little more to everyone's health, I will not feel tired, no matter how difficult it is. Only in this way can I deserve to be called a doctor," said Long Guangqing.