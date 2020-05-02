Save people from death

"I have died once, you gave me a second life."

"Even with a glimmer of hope, we will try our best."

These are the scenes inside ICUs for COVID-19 patients, in Wuhan, Central China's Hubei Province.

A medical worker gives a patient medical treatment in the ICU (intensive care unit) in Zhongnan Hospital of Wuhan University in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, Jan. 24, 2020. (Xinhua/Xiong Qi)

Salute to the medical staff who saved lives.

Salute to every brave heart, for every life is precious.

(Video produced by Gong Han, Zhang Qiwei, Hai Han and Chen Tianxin)