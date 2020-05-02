Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Saturday, May 2, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

Save people from death

(People's Daily App)    12:04, May 02, 2020

"I have died once, you gave me a second life."

"Even with a glimmer of hope, we will try our best."

These are the scenes inside ICUs for COVID-19 patients, in Wuhan, Central China's Hubei Province.

A medical worker gives a patient medical treatment in the ICU (intensive care unit) in Zhongnan Hospital of Wuhan University in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, Jan. 24, 2020. (Xinhua/Xiong Qi)

Salute to the medical staff who saved lives.

Salute to every brave heart, for every life is precious.

(Video produced by Gong Han, Zhang Qiwei, Hai Han and Chen Tianxin)

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)
(Web editor: Liu Ning, Bianji)

Add your comment

Most Read

Hot News

We Recommend

Photos

prev next

Related reading

Links: Beijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York