China's Heilongjiang reports no new COVID-19 cases

HARBIN, May 20 (Xinhua) -- No new confirmed COVID-19 cases and asymptomatic cases were reported in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province on Tuesday, the provincial health commission said Wednesday.

As of Tuesday, Heilongjiang still had one asymptomatic case. A total of 19,840 close contacts of COVID-19 patients in the province had been tracked, and 611 people were still undergoing medical observation.

Heilongjiang had been cleared of confirmed COVID-19 cases as the last patient was discharged from hospital after recovery on May 16.

By Tuesday, the province had reported a total of 559 locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases and 386 imported confirmed cases.