China's Heilongjiang reports no new COVID-19 cases

HARBIN, May 8 (Xinhua) -- No new confirmed COVID-19 cases were reported in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province on Thursday, the provincial health commission said Friday.
By Thursday, the province had reported a total of 558 locally-transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases and 386 imported cases.
Also by Thursday, 518 locally-transmitted COVID-19 patients and 297 imported cases had been discharged from hospital after recovery.
The province still had 27 domestically-transmitted confirmed cases and another 15 asymptomatic cases. The number of imported confirmed cases was 89 by Thursday, with another two asymptomatic cases from other countries, according to the commission.
