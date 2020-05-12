China's Heilongjiang reports no new COVID-19 cases

HARBIN, May 12 (Xinhua) -- No new confirmed COVID-19 cases were reported in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province on Monday, the provincial health commission said Tuesday.

By Monday, the province had reported a total of 559 locally-transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases and 386 imported cases.

Also by Monday, 542 locally-transmitted COVID-19 patients and 382 imported cases had been discharged from hospitals after recovery.

The province still had four domestically-transmitted confirmed cases and another six asymptomatic cases. The number of imported confirmed cases was four by Monday, according to the commission.

By Monday, a total of 1,057 close contacts of COVID-19 patients in the province were still under medical observation.