Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Tuesday, May 12, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

China's Heilongjiang reports no new COVID-19 cases

(Xinhua)    11:31, May 12, 2020

HARBIN, May 12 (Xinhua) -- No new confirmed COVID-19 cases were reported in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province on Monday, the provincial health commission said Tuesday.

By Monday, the province had reported a total of 559 locally-transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases and 386 imported cases.

Also by Monday, 542 locally-transmitted COVID-19 patients and 382 imported cases had been discharged from hospitals after recovery.

The province still had four domestically-transmitted confirmed cases and another six asymptomatic cases. The number of imported confirmed cases was four by Monday, according to the commission.

By Monday, a total of 1,057 close contacts of COVID-19 patients in the province were still under medical observation.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: He Zhuoyan, Bianji)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: Beijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York