China's Heilongjiang reports no new COVID-19 cases

HARBIN, May 15 (Xinhua) -- No new confirmed COVID-19 cases were reported in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province on Thursday, the provincial health commission said Friday.

By Thursday, the province had reported a total of 559 locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases and 386 imported cases.

Also by Thursday, 544 locally transmitted COVID-19 patients and all the 386 imported COVID-19 patients had been discharged from hospital after recovery.

The province still had two confirmed cases and five asymptomatic cases, according to the commission.

By Thursday, a total of 890 close contacts of COVID-19 patients in the province were still under medical observation.