China's Heilongjiang reports no new COVID-19 cases

HARBIN, May 7 (Xinhua) -- No new confirmed COVID-19 cases were reported in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province on Wednesday, the provincial health commission said Thursday.

By Wednesday, the province had reported a total of 558 locally-transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases and 386 imported cases.

Also by Wednesday, 509 locally-transmitted COVID-19 patients and 284 imported cases had been discharged from hospital after recovery.

By Wednesday, the province still had 36 domestically-transmitted confirmed cases including 16 asymptomatic cases, and 102 imported confirmed cases including two asymptomatic cases, according to the commission.