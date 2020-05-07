Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Thursday, May 7, 2020
China's Heilongjiang classified as COVID-19 low-risk area

(Xinhua)    15:00, May 07, 2020

HARBIN, May 7 (Xinhua) -- China's Heilongjiang Province has been classified as a low-risk region.

The provincial COVID-19 epidemic prevention and control headquarters adjusted the epidemic risk level in Linkou County from medium to low level on Thursday. So far, all 125 cities and counties in Heilongjiang are classified as low-risk areas.

By Wednesday, the province had reported a total of 558 locally-transmitted COVID-19 cases and 386 imported infections, said the provincial health commission Thursday.

Also by Wednesday, 509 locally-transmitted COVID-19 patients and 284 imported cases had been discharged from hospital after recovery.

The abatement of the epidemic risk means work resumption can be carried out and order of life restored, while prevention and control measures are still needed to ensure public health, according to the headquarters.

According to the risk criteria defined in a guideline issued by the joint prevention and control mechanism of the State Council, cities, counties and districts with no new confirmed cases in the last 14 days are categorized as low-risk areas.

(Web editor: He Zhuoyan, Bianji)

