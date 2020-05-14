Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Thursday, May 14, 2020
China's Heilongjiang reports no new COVID-19 cases

(Xinhua)    15:09, May 14, 2020

HARBIN, May 14 (Xinhua) -- No new confirmed COVID-19 cases were reported in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province on Wednesday, the provincial health commission said Thursday.

By Wednesday, the province had reported a total of 559 locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases and 386 imported cases.

Also by Wednesday, 544 locally transmitted COVID-19 patients and all the 386 imported COVID-19 patients had been discharged from hospital after recovery.

The province still had two confirmed cases and five asymptomatic cases, according to the commission.

By Wednesday, a total of 992 close contacts of COVID-19 patients in the province were still under medical observation.

(Web editor: He Zhuoyan, Bianji)

