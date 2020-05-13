China's Heilongjiang reports no new COVID-19 cases

HARBIN, May 13 (Xinhua) -- No new confirmed COVID-19 cases were reported in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province on Tuesday, the provincial health commission said Wednesday.

By Tuesday, the province had reported a total of 559 locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases and 386 imported cases.

Also by Tuesday, 543 locally transmitted COVID-19 patients and all the 386 imported COVID-19 patients had been discharged from hospital after recovery.

The province still had three confirmed cases and five asymptomatic cases, according to the commission.

By Tuesday, a total of 1,026 close contacts of COVID-19 patients in the province were still under medical observation.